Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 27,710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $88,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 203,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,826,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

