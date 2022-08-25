Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $60,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 78,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

