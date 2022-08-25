Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $45.95 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 400,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,900,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.