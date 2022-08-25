Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $766.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,716 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $766,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $381.85. The stock had a trading volume of 142,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,663. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.20 and a 200-day moving average of $382.41.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
