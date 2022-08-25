Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $105,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,913,000 after acquiring an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,508,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 909,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 81,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,215. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

