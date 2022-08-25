Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 92,994 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $151,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.56. 43,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,405. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

