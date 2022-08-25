Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 1,437 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $75,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 140,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 36,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,753,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $237.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,622. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.24.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.