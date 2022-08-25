Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.