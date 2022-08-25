Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 23,334 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 134,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 81,179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 210,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,803. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.