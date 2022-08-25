Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 307 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

