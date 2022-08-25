Cambridge Trust Co. Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 549,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880,960. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

