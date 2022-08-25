Cambridge Trust Co. Has $47.40 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

