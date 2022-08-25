Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 3.88% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.00. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

