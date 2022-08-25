Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 7,993 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,166. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $371.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

