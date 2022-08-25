Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,390 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $703.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $652.73 and a 200-day moving average of $679.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

