Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,016 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.13. 15,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

