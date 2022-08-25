Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 305,332 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 305,332 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 189,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.51. 215,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,122. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

