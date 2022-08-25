Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 73,218 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,218 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $35,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

