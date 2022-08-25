Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$15.50 Price Target for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) received a C$15.50 price objective from Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.40.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.16 and a 1 year high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.821951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 316,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,891,021.76. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,020,849.30. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,891,021.76. Insiders have bought a total of 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $540,310 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

