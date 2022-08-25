Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBWBF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

