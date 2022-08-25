Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.48

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $5.29. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 170,510 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,871.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,871.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,056.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

