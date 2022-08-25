Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 111,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

