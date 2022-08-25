CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

CTRE opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,571.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

