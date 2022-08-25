CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Reduced by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after purchasing an additional 452,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

