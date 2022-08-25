Carpenter Technology Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CRS opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.1% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.67%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

