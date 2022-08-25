Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Insider James William Kupiec Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

