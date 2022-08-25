Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Insider James William Kupiec Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cassava Sciences Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $100.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
See Also
