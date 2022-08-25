Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 3.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,813. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.