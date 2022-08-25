C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.75

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.75 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 173.81 ($2.10). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.11), with a volume of 370,757 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CCR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.48) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The stock has a market cap of £668.70 million and a PE ratio of 2,160.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.42.

Insider Transactions at C&C Group

About C&C Group

In related news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). In related news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Insiders have purchased 17,910 shares of company stock worth $3,477,005 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.