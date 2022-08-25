CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a growth of 264.6% from the July 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,010.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

