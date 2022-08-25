Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.3 %

CE opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.