Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 2,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 530,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.