Centaur (CNTR) Tops One Day Volume of $776.00

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Centaur has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $443,303.21 and approximately $776.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,663.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077285 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

