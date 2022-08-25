Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.50. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

