Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by H. L. Ormond & Company LLC

H. L. Ormond & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERN remained flat at $94.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerner Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.