Chainge Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 Million (CHNG)

Chainge (CHNG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Chainge has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Chainge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainge has a market cap of $4.66 million and $8.00 million worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768568 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016002 BTC.
Chainge Coin Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
