Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $7.19

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $313.96 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $7.19 or 0.00033536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076851 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Chainlink is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

