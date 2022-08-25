Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
Challenger Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.33.
Challenger Company Profile
