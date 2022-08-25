Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Short Interest Update

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the July 31st total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the second quarter worth $365,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 222.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 244,611 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 360.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 32.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNTQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.14.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

