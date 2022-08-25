Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 1,617.4% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

CGIFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

