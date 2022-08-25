Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.45. 171,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $321.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

