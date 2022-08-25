Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 3,661 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $33,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,140,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.98. The company had a trading volume of 76,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day moving average of $250.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

