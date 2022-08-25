Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.95-$3.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of PLCE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 335,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,593. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $599.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.