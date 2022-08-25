Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,544,830 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Chindata Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

