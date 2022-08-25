Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,544,830 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $8.01.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
