CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHS stock remained flat at $30.18 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,342. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

