Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

