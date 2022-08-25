Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CI opened at $288.76 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

