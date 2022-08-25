Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 1.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.74. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.