Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

