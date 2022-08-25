Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.70 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). 270,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 797,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.60 ($0.41).

Circassia Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £142.30 million and a PE ratio of 3,425.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.62.

About Circassia Group

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

