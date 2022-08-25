Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts Sells 12,838 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

